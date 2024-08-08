Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Semrush from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semrush has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

Semrush stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 303,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.89 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23. Semrush has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.10 million. Semrush had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Analysts anticipate that Semrush will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Andrew Warden sold 4,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $56,868.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 261,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,429.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,372 shares of company stock valued at $800,691. Company insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russia Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at $122,715,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its stake in Semrush by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,596,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,426,000 after purchasing an additional 358,386 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at $10,597,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 297,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 236,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 16,738 shares in the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

