Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.90-5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.16. Sempra also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.600-4.900 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.68. The stock had a trading volume of 871,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,263. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $83.68.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.27.

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

