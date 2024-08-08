Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $83.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.27.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $77.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,444,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,513. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $83.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in Sempra by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 119,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth $815,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth $2,293,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

