SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Down 10.4%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) traded down 10.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.29. 385,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 830,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

SelectQuote Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $531.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SelectQuote

SelectQuote Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 882.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.