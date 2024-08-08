Scotiabank Upgrades Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) to “Sector Perform”

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

NYSE:TEO opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. Telecom Argentina has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $820.02 million for the quarter. Telecom Argentina had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.30%. Equities analysts predict that Telecom Argentina will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 457,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 140,362 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth about $2,212,000. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth about $2,657,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,454,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

