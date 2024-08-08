Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Position Cut by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.61. 1,754,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,817. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $48.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.