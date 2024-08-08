SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC traded down $5.34 on Wednesday, hitting $214.98. 1,018,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.36. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.