Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $179.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $185.00. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRPT. Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.83.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $5.38 on Thursday, reaching $134.68. 484,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,026. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $173.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,226.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.76 and a 200 day moving average of $131.37.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 28.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,321,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

