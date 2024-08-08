Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Down 2%

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $232.32 and last traded at $239.00. Approximately 2,132,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 6,729,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.97.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.42.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $4,303,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,512,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,786,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,699,429.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $4,303,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,512,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,786,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,842 shares of company stock worth $65,131,833. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,254.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $916,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,512 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $910,220,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

