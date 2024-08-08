Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $10.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Sage Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.61.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.90. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $28.26.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.87% and a negative net margin of 458.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 249.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

