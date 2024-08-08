S.A. Mason LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,336 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

JPM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,115,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,326,985. The firm has a market cap of $575.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

