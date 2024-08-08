Ryan Darrah Sells 3,895 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Darrah sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $71,122.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ryan Darrah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Ryan Darrah sold 761 shares of Forrester Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $14,512.27.

FORR stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.31 million, a P/E ratio of 600.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Forrester Research by 1,438.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,271,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 511.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 230,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

