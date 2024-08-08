Ryan Darrah Sells 3,895 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Darrah sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $71,122.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Ryan Darrah also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 2nd, Ryan Darrah sold 761 shares of Forrester Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $14,512.27.
FORR stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.31 million, a P/E ratio of 600.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $32.78.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
