RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target Cut to $65.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.57% from the stock's previous close.

RXST has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.40. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 1.19. RxSight has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $32.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $353,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $353,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $586,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,906.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,625 shares of company stock worth $1,845,600 in the last ninety days. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in RxSight by 727.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the second quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RxSight during the first quarter valued at $51,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in RxSight by 361.4% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in RxSight by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

