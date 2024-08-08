RXO (NYSE:RXO) PT Raised to $31.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RXO from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.64.

RXO stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,830. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.11, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RXO has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $32.82.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RXO will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of RXO by 5,450.0% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RXO by 106,833.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of RXO by 2,235.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RXO by 2,008.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

