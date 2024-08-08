Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RBRK shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RBRK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik

Rubrik Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter worth $242,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at $406,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at $925,000.

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $31.09 on Friday. Rubrik has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.38.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rubrik will post -7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rubrik

(Get Free Report

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.