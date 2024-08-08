Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $180.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.82.

Get Chevron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $142.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.02. The company has a market cap of $262.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 71,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $7,070,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 173,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,807,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,954,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,336,000 after buying an additional 626,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 484,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,453,000 after buying an additional 16,010 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.