Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL) Insider Buys A$67,500.00 in Stock

Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Dennis purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$67,500.00 ($43,831.17).

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rox Resources Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the Youanmi Gold Project located to northeast of Perth. Rox Resources Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

