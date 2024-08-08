Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL) Insider Buys A$67,500.00 in Stock

Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Dennis purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$67,500.00 ($43,831.17).
Rox Resources Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Rox Resources Company Profile
