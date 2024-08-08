Roth Mkm Increases Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $79.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $77.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s current price.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

NYSE SHOP traded up $2.93 on Thursday, reaching $66.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,136,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,319,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. Shopify has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average is $70.05.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

