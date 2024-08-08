Rosenblatt Securities Raises FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $38.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.36.

Shares of FOXA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.30. 2,619,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,237. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FOX will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 862.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,094,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,467,000 after acquiring an additional 97,922 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

