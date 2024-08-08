Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Rockwell Automation updated its FY24 guidance to $9.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.600-9.600 EPS.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $6.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $255.23. 102,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,925. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.58. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $317.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.67.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

