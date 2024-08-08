Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.94 and last traded at $36.72. 1,285,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,412,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,285.39% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $164,241.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,310.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 22,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $718,794.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,198,050.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $164,241.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,310.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 476,889 shares of company stock worth $17,575,955. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Roblox by 2.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3,188.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 82,143 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $6,805,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 41.4% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Roblox by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 44,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

