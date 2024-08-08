Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HOOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.37.

HOOD stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $17.00. 13,885,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,125,208. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.47 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 956,247 shares in the company, valued at $21,802,431.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 956,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,802,431.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,401,093 shares of company stock worth $28,227,807. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,174.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 44,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

