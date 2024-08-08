Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.23.

HOOD opened at $17.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.13 and a beta of 1.83. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 153,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $2,547,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 153,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $2,547,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,401,093 shares of company stock worth $28,227,807 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1,174.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

