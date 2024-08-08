Robert B. Kaminski Sells 250 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $10,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mercantile Bank Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $671.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.98. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 23.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 58.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercantile Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MBWM

About Mercantile Bank

(Get Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.