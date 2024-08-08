Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 0.4%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $14.66. Approximately 15,972,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 42,995,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,716 shares of company stock worth $7,509,309 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

