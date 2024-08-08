Richard Duffy Buys 80,879 Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) Stock

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) insider Richard Duffy acquired 80,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £24,263.70 ($31,007.92).

Petra Diamonds Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Petra Diamonds stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 29.05 ($0.37). The company had a trading volume of 42,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,490. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 37.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.42 million, a P/E ratio of -75.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.49. Petra Diamonds Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 28.80 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 77.10 ($0.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.61, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 1.85.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services. Petra Diamonds Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

