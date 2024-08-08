Richard Duffy Buys 80,879 Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) Stock

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) insider Richard Duffy acquired 80,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £24,263.70 ($31,007.92).
Petra Diamonds Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of Petra Diamonds stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 29.05 ($0.37). The company had a trading volume of 42,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,490. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 37.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.42 million, a P/E ratio of -75.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.49. Petra Diamonds Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 28.80 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 77.10 ($0.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.61, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 1.85.
About Petra Diamonds
