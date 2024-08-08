Ribbon Finance Price Reaches $0.35 (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $46.70 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,013,743 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

