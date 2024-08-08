Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.26% and a negative net margin of 297.91%. The company had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

RYTM stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 377,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,095. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average of $42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.04. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYTM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Insider Activity

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $265,703.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $1,500.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $68,438.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $265,703.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,160 shares of company stock worth $1,042,210 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

