RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.28 million.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.