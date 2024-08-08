Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Revolve Group traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 118730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

RVLV has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Revolve Group

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Revolve Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.34%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.