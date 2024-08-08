Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Given New $54.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.96% from the stock’s previous close.

RVMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:RVMD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.20. 539,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,346. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $48.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,309,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $774,515.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,822.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,309,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,421 shares of company stock worth $2,637,077. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 25,160 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.