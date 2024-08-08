Reviewing Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX)

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -41.95% -178.34% -38.74% Exela Technologies -5.23% N/A -8.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Augmedix and Exela Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 4 0 0 2.00 Exela Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Augmedix presently has a consensus target price of $3.09, suggesting a potential upside of 37.22%. Given Augmedix’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Exela Technologies.

87.1% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Augmedix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Augmedix has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Augmedix and Exela Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $44.85 million 2.46 -$19.17 million ($0.43) -5.23 Exela Technologies $1.06 billion 0.01 -$125.16 million ($9.18) -0.24

Augmedix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exela Technologies. Augmedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exela Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

