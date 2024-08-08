Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.49-0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79-1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.35 EPS.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.22. 486,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,659. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $152,925.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,696.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

See Also

