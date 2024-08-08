RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Stock Price Up 6.7%

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 26,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 34,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
RESAAS Services Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$25.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.32.
RESAAS Services Company Profile
RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.
