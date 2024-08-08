Request Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $91.14 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, Request has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $91.14 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0912 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,592,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,611,195 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

