Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RNST. Truist Financial upped their price target on Renasant from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Renasant from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Renasant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens raised Renasant from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Renasant presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $32.85 on Monday. Renasant has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $37.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Renasant had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 13,710.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

