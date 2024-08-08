Relx (NYSE:RELX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Relx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $47.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.69.

Get Relx alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $793,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Relx by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Relx by 188.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 34,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 22,659 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.