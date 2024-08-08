Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on REG. Scotiabank cut their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on REG

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.11. 223,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.44. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $71.30. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 27.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at $21,503,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 25,250.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 582.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.