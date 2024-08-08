Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.59 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Redfin updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.
Redfin Stock Down 9.3 %
NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.40. 7,390,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,921,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.65. Redfin has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Redfin
Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.
