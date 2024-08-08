Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Now Covered by Cannonball Research

Equities research analysts at Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Cannonball Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.15% from the stock’s current price.

RDDT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Reddit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Reddit from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Reddit from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Get Reddit alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RDDT

Reddit Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. Reddit has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $78.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.17.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reddit will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $2,981,185.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,195,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 20,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $1,180,803.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,312 shares in the company, valued at $15,283,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $2,981,185.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,195,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,689 shares of company stock worth $11,357,090 in the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDDT. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $82,167,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reddit by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,663,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,288,000 after purchasing an additional 153,282 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at $37,015,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Reddit in the first quarter valued at $36,990,000.

Reddit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.