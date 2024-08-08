Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Reddit updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Reddit Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE RDDT traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.70. 7,764,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,449,755. Reddit has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $78.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.17.

Get Reddit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Reddit from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Reddit from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Reddit from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cannonball Research started coverage on Reddit in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 20,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $1,180,803.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,283,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $2,981,185.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,195,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 20,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $1,180,803.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,283,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,357,090 over the last three months.

Reddit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.