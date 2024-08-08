Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) CEO Buys $3,650,830.00 in Stock

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) CEO Frank J. Fertitta III bought 67,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,650,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,914,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,870,261.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $53.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.51. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The company had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.72%.

RRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 227,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after buying an additional 46,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

