Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Envestnet (ENV)

Envestnet (NYSE: ENV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/8/2024 – Envestnet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Envestnet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Envestnet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Envestnet was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

7/17/2024 – Envestnet was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/16/2024 – Envestnet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $63.15 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

7/11/2024 – Envestnet had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

7/10/2024 – Envestnet was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Envestnet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $62.01. 582,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.28. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $324.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,377,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,713,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 6,220.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

