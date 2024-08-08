Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 18.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848,560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,931,000 after purchasing an additional 227,621 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,514,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,526,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,221,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,083,000 after buying an additional 771,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.3 %

Realty Income stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,674,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181,565. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $61.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

