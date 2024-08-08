Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

NYSE:O opened at $60.28 on Thursday. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 17.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,955,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,304,000 after purchasing an additional 296,793 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 735.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

