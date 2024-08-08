RDA Financial Network Takes $356,000 Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OUNZ. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,529,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,285,000 after purchasing an additional 91,986 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,294,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,808,000 after purchasing an additional 67,561 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $15,806,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 685,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 31,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starfox Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 412,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OUNZ traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,740. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $955.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

