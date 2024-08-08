RDA Financial Network Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,334. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.70. The company has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

