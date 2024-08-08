RDA Financial Network Invests $208,000 in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 6,656.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 47,193 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SRE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.76. 963,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average is $73.52. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $83.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

