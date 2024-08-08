RDA Financial Network Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

RDA Financial Network lessened its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VYMI traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.62. 149,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,138. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $71.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average of $68.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.009 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.