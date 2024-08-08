Raymond James Boosts STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$6.25

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 51.33% from the company’s current price.

STEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

STEP stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.13. 47,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,715. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of C$294.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.11. STEP Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$3.37 and a 1 year high of C$4.82.

In other STEP Energy Services news, Senior Officer Rory John Will Thompson sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.16, for a total transaction of C$32,864.00. In other STEP Energy Services news, Senior Officer Rory John Will Thompson sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.16, for a total transaction of C$32,864.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Edward Burvill sold 11,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total value of C$44,349.57. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,814 shares of company stock valued at $132,725. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

